Catherine Gary Buhler (nee Ambrose)
Catherine Gary Buhler (nee Ambrose) joined her beloved husband Robert, of 49 years, in heaven on April 13, 2020. She was 87 years old. Cathy was born July 29, 1932 in Morristown, NJ. She was raised in Orange and spent her best years, with her husband and family, in Whippany and Parsippany.
Cathy held many of the most esteemed titles in life - she was a nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Although short in stature, Cathy was bigger than life. She ran a tight ship and was often heard to tell her 6 children to love one another. Cathy enjoyed crafts, flea markets, antiques and anything that bore the image of a chicken. She had her own sense of style and loved to decorate and entertain. She was a great cook and could turn any leftovers into a casserole. Getting dirty in the garden was both her hobby and therapy. Most importantly, Cathy kept the faith and was a lover of Jesus. She attended Saint Virgil's church in Morris Plains.
Cathy leaves behind her six children, their spouses, 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren - Gary Buhler (wife Emily, children Kelley and David), Susan Wells (husband Rick, children Mathew (wife Candace), Ashley Marrone (husband Tighe), Jordan, and Kate), Jane Bruno (husband Gary, children Ryan and JT), Carol Thomas (husband John, children Danielle, Justin, Jack, and Lauren), Paul Buhler (wife Melanie, children Leslie Rainer (husband Stephen, child Daniel), Patrick (wife Hannah, child Adeline) and Heather Evatt (husband Gaines)) and Amy Sillito (husband Paul, children Sara, Desiree, and Joseph).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020