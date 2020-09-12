1/1
Catherine Joy Buce
Catherine Joy Buce

Catherine Joy Buce passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 90. Catherine was born July 3, 1929, in Morristown, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Margaret and George Buce.

Catherine lived in Whippany, NJ until she moved to the Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge. She earned her bachelor's degree in teaching from Montclair State University and her master's degree from Boston College. Catherine retired from teaching math at Morristown High School and was a long-time member of the NJ Education Association. Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church.

An adventurer at heart, Catherine was an avid world traveler and with several fellow teachers visited almost ninety countries. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, knitting, sewing, baking - including her famous chocolate-mint brownies, and gardening - especially her hibiscus, which bloomed annually with flowers the size of dinner plates. She loved reading and for many years, Catherine transcribed books into Braille, her specialty being math textbooks.

Catherine will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, soft-spoken nature and brilliant sense of humor. She will be missed dearly by her many friends and family.

Catherine is predeceased by her sister Dorothy Brenn. She is survived by her sisters Ruth Japko, Virginia Merrill (Joe), her brother Paul Buce (Sally), and brother-in-law Kenneth Brenn. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who adored their beloved Aunt Cappie.

Funeral mass and interment are private.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
