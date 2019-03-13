|
|
Catherine "Gloria" Lamson
Toms River - Catherine "Gloria" (Giannini) Lamson of Toms River and formerly of Hopatcong, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Hampton Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River, NJ surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Gloria was born on July 6, 1923 in Morristown, NJ to the late Frank and the late Anna (O'Connor) Giannini.
Gloria was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her spare time but most importantly, she cherished spending time with her family. She resided in Hopatcong since 1959 and previous to that, she lived in Wharton. While living, in Hopatcong, Mrs. Lamson was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Gloria is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara A. Staskavage, Kathleen M. Greul & her husband, Thomas and Jo-Ann F. Hermann & her husband, Thomas. Additional survivors include; 9 cherished grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Frank Joseph Lamson in 2017 and her siblings; Frank, Barbara and Mae.
Gloria's Life Celebration will include visitation on Sunday, March 17th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. There will be a Funeral Prayer Service offered Monday morning March 18th at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Gloria will be laid to rest at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Stirling, NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ.
