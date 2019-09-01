Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St Virgil's Church
Morris Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lillie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Lillie


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Lillie Obituary
Catherine M Lillie

Morris Township - Catherine M Lillie, age 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 29, 2019. Catherine was born December 16, 1925 in Brooklyn New York, the daughter of John and Catherine Darcy.

Catherine was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from Morristown High in 1944 and was an active member of the reunion committee. In 1949 Catherine married the love of her life Harry Raymond Lillie. She worked for Bell Telephone and in later years the gift department in Epstein's department store. She was a member of St Virgil's Church and a member and past president of the Rosary Society. She loved to care for her home and family and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed playing play pinochle with friends and watching the Mets.

Catherine was pre-deceased by her husband Harry Raymond Lillie. She is survived by her loving son Raymond John Lillie and many close friends and relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 4 at 10 a.m. at St Virgil's Church in Morris Plains, NJ. The internment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morris Township. Hours of visitation will be on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Doyle's Funeral Home 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07960. (www.dolylefh.com).

In lieu of flowers, the family, asks that donations be made to the Diocese of Paterson Department for Persons with Disabilities. 1 Catholic Charites Way Oakridge, NJ 07438.
Published in Daily Record from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now