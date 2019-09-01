|
|
Catherine M Lillie
Morris Township - Catherine M Lillie, age 93, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 29, 2019. Catherine was born December 16, 1925 in Brooklyn New York, the daughter of John and Catherine Darcy.
Catherine was a devoted wife and mother. She graduated from Morristown High in 1944 and was an active member of the reunion committee. In 1949 Catherine married the love of her life Harry Raymond Lillie. She worked for Bell Telephone and in later years the gift department in Epstein's department store. She was a member of St Virgil's Church and a member and past president of the Rosary Society. She loved to care for her home and family and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed playing play pinochle with friends and watching the Mets.
Catherine was pre-deceased by her husband Harry Raymond Lillie. She is survived by her loving son Raymond John Lillie and many close friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 4 at 10 a.m. at St Virgil's Church in Morris Plains, NJ. The internment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morris Township. Hours of visitation will be on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Doyle's Funeral Home 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07960. (www.dolylefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family, asks that donations be made to the Diocese of Paterson Department for Persons with Disabilities. 1 Catholic Charites Way Oakridge, NJ 07438.
Published in Daily Record from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019