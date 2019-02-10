|
Catherine Marita Arci
Boonton - Catherine Marita Arci, 93, of Boonton, NJ passed away on February 7, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice in Dover. Born in Boonton Township, Catherine was a lifelong resident of Boonton.
Catherine was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton. Her father Achille Edward Arci, built the Shrine of St. Therese of the Little Flower, along with a small society of devout Catholics. Catherine managed the care of and donations for the Shrine. Catherine was employed as an operator for New Jersey Bell / AT&T in Morristown for 47 years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 &7-9 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10: 00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catherine's memory may be made to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, PO BOX 16, Boonton, NJ 07005, or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Catherine is survived by her loving sisters Yolanda Arci and Teresa King, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by her sisters Concetta Cook and Ida Nass, and her brother Edward Arci.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 10, 2019