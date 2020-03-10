Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:45 AM
Resources
Catherine (Callahan) McGuirk

Catherine (Callahan) McGuirk Obituary
Catherine (Callahan) McGuirk

Parsippany - Catherine (Callahan) McGuirk, 87, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Daughters of Israel in West Orange.

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and came to Parsippany in 1967.

Catherine was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter who passed away on 12/19/1997 and her daughter, Ann M. on 1/14/1997.

Survivors include her sons, Paul and his wife Digie, Thomas, Joseph and John; her daughter, Margaret 'Peggy' McIntyre and her husband, Lincoln; her 3 cherished grandchildren: Ryan, Ariana, and Elizabeth and 2 treasured great-grandchildren: Rowan and Zelda.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Ann RC Church, 781 Smith Rd, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the , Greater New Jersey Chapter, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or alzfn.org.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
