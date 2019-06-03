|
Catherine Young Hays
Randolph - Catherine Young Hays (nee McIntosh) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1stsurrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on September 29, 1927 in Kearny N.J. and graduated from Kearny High School. A resident of Randolph, N.J., for the last 62 years, she was employed as a telephone operator for AT&T in Newark, N.J., as a Charles of the Ritz representative for Bamberger's in Morristown, and for many years as a beauty consultant at Morris County Drug store in Randolph. She loved her home on the Jersey Shore, travelling with her husband Bill, her pets and of course, her family. Kay was very proud of her Scottish heritage, her parents having hailed from Glasgow, Scotland. She was a fierce advocate for the rights of the developmentally disabled especially at a time when services were very limited. A long-time supporter of the Humane Society, her family joked that she surely must have saved countless numbers of dogs and cats.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret McIntosh, her husband Bill who she met on the beach in Belmar, her son Jack and her beloved Aunt Jean. She is survived by her son Kevin and wife Barbara, son Bill and wife Roslyn, son Steven and her cherished granddaughter Meghan. In recent years, Kay was supported by a host of loving, caring neighbors and friends, in particular Wiesia Huie, who was her long-time caregiver and friend. The Hays family wishes to thank all of you for your incredible attention and kindness to our mom.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 7 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 6th, at 11 am, by Fr. Paul Manning, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arc of Morris County at: Development Office, The Arc/Morris, P O Box 123, Morris Plains NJ 07950 or through arcmorris.org.
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019