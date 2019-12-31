Services
Parsippany - Cecelia Bangiola passed away on Thursday, December 26th 2019 at Saint Clares Hospital in Denville. She was 98.

Born in Nutley on March 22, 1921 to Paul and Teresa (nee-Pace) Bangiola, Cecelia lived in Basking Ridge before moving to Parsippany 94 years ago.

She was a secretary for Bell Labs in Whippany for many years before retiring.

Cecelia was a devoted member of Saint Christopher R.C. Church in Parsippany.

She was pre-deceased by her dear brother and sister, Paul and Madeline Bangiola.

Survivors include her Sister, Antoinette Ayres; her Nieces and Nephews: Catherine and Stuart Feenstra, Theresa Landrigan, Mary and Ronald Phillips, Donna Bangiola, Barbara Messner, Margaret and Stephen Wilcox, Paul M. Bangiola and Nancy M. Bangiola, Robert J. Bangiola, Nelson and Cheryl Ayres, Patricia and Peter Carry, Thomas Ayres, William Ayres & Suzanne Ayres; she is also survived by her many beloved grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30a.m. on Saturday, January 4th 2019 at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Friday Evening from 5:00 - 8:00p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Saint Christopher R.C. Church.
