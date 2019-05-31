|
Cecilia "Ceil" (nee-Biondo) O'Hara
Parsippany - Cecilia "Ceil" (nee-Biondo) O'Hara passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at her home. She was 88.
She is pre-deceased by her late husband Joseph J. who passed away on 6/2/2001 and 9 brothers & sisters.
Survivors include her son: Robert "Bob" and his wife Gayle; 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; & fifteen nieces and nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneral home.com. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Sunday from 1:00pm-4:00p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record on May 31, 2019