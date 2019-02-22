Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Restland Memorial Park
77 Deforest Ave
East Hanover, NJ
Southampton - Celestina F. Calabria, of Southampton, went home to be with our Lord peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Compassionate Care Hospice in Dover. She was almost one month shy of turning 102 years old. She left her family and friends many memories and Christ-like lessons that will remain for generations. A Service will be held at the Chapel on Monday, February 25th at 11 am at Restland Memorial Park, 77 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936. Memorial Donations are being accepted to The Voice of the Martyrs, www.persecution.com or American Bible Society, www.americanbible.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019
