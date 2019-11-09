Services
Charles 'CJ' Riemersma III

Parsippany - Charles 'CJ' Riemersma III passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was 50. CJ was born in Ridgewood and lived most of his life in Parsippany.

He was a Mechanic for Honda in East Hanover.

Survivors include his devoted parents, Charles J. Jr. and Lillian 'Diane' (nee-Hennely); his dear sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Steve Deering; and his dear aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Mike Van Kooten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 7:30p.m. on Wednesday Evening, November 13th 2019 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (983)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
