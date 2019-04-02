|
|
Charles A. Della-Calce
Hunterdon - Charles A. Della-Calce, of Hunterdon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center. He was 65 years young.
Born in New York City to the late Charles and Genevieve, he was raised in Manhattan and Brooklyn before he and his family relocated to Denville. Charles, affectionately nicked named "Toddie", was brought into this world just as he left it, an innocent and pure soul. As a youngster, he was very active and loved to play with his 4 siblings. They enjoyed taking trips to the park; Toddie had a special interest in the see-saw and the carousel. He loved to go bike riding, sit on his rocking chair, listen to music and dance. Charles was a fantastic son and brother who will always be treasured in our hearts and memories.
Left to continue his legacy of unconditional love and laughter are his adored siblings, Garry Della-Calce, Stephen Della-Calce and his wife Elsie, William Della-Calce and his wife Donna, and Jennifer Della-Calce; and his loving nieces and nephews, Stephen Della-Calce, Matthew Della-Calce and his wife Jennifer, Alyssa Della-Calce, Stephanie Charette, Brianna Della-Calce, William Della-Calce, and Nicholas Della-Calce.
All Services will be private. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, and share a special memory with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hunterdon Developmental Center, Cottage # 13, Attn: Jose Cuebas, 40 Pittstown Road, Clinton, NJ 08809.
The family of Charles A. Della-Calce would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hunterdon Developmental Center for caring for Charles as if he was their own and providing him with a safe loving place to call home.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2019