Charles A. Gregory
Morris Plains - Charles A. Gregory, 94, of Morris Plains passed away on September 9, 2019.
Born in Morristown, Charles resided in Morris Plains for 55 years.
Charles graduated Vice President of his Senior Class from Morristown High School in 1942. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre during WWII.
Charles worked as a Salesman for many years before he retired. He was a member of the VFW Post #3401.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Shirley B. (nee Hopping); and his devoted children, Kathleen Gregory, David Gregory, Robert Gregory, Thomas Gregory, Charles Gregory, Jr. and his wife, Billie, and Nancy Schulze. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Jenny Gregory, Melissa Gregory, Angie Cloninger, Megan Marie Hardy, Jesse Gregory, Katelyn Schulze, John Gregory, Joseph Gregory, and Kevin Schulze, Jr. He was predeceased by his beloved siblings, Julia Gregory Apollo, Francis Gregory, Thomas Gregory, and Joseph Gregory.
Visiting will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-7pm, with a Funeral Service at 7pm, at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30am at Evergreen Cemetery, Morristown.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019