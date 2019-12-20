|
|
Charles B. Maytidu
Parsippany - Charles B. Maytidu passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 70.
Charles was born in Newark. He grew up in West Orange where he lived for many years before moving to Parsippany in 1980.
Charles served his country proudly with the United States Army before being honorably discharged on 1/1/1974.
Charles owned and operated Admiral Construction in Essex County for many years before retiring.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christine M. (nee-DeVine); his sons: Charles B. Jr.; and David T. & his wife, Samantha; his brothers: William and his wife, Michelle & Timothy and his wife, Ana; his sister, Coleen Gruska and her husband, Michael; & his two grandchildren: Danica & Joshua; Charles is also survived by his many nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Christopher R.C. Church. 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to P.O. Box 1000, (Dept. 300) Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019