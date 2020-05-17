|
Charles F. Heller, Jr.
Dover - Charles F. Heller, Jr. died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 86. Born in Greentown, PA, he lived in Dover for 22 years.
He served in the Army during peacetime. Mr. Heller was a heavy equipment operator with JCP&L in Dover for 42 years prior to retiring in 1994.
He was predeceased by his wife, Maryjane in 2017, and two sisters, Aileen and Clara. He is survived by two daughters: Jacquelyn and Dawn Heller; two brothers: August (Theresa) Heller and Fred Heller; and two sisters: Jenny Tiffany and Sue Lovenberg.
Due to the current public health and safety restrictions, services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway NJ.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from May 17 to May 19, 2020