Charles G. Dickerson
- - Charles G. Dickerson, age 96, died March 9th at home surrounded by family. Originally from Dover, he lived most of his life in Rockaway Township, where he and his wife Marian owned Dickerson's Flower Shop, continuing the family legacy that began with his parents in 1903.
As a part of the greatest generation, Charles, a well-decorated veteran, served in the Army Air Corp during World II as a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, assigned to the 9th Air Force, 358th fighter group. Charles completed 130 missions, shot down 2 enemy fighters, and, over Munich, damaged the first German jet ever seen by the allies. Charles also served in the reserve until 1980, where he retired with the rank of Major.
Charles' dedication to public service includes being a former Alderman in the Town of Dover. He also served as Past Master of Acacia Lodge #20 F & AM, and Past President of Masters, Wardens & PM's Association of the 11th Masonic District.
He was a lifetime member of the P-47 Pilot's Association and the Air Force Association.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Marian of 66 years and is survived by his children, Dale (Kathy) of Vt, Harry (Patricia) of Rockaway, Scott of New Vernon, Jeanne Silva (Chris) of Florham Park, and Marylou McGuire (Mike) of WI, 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hanover Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2019