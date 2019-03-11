Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles G. Dickerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles G. Dickerson Obituary
Charles G. Dickerson

- - Charles G. Dickerson, age 96, died March 9th at home surrounded by family. Originally from Dover, he lived most of his life in Rockaway Township, where he and his wife Marian owned Dickerson's Flower Shop, continuing the family legacy that began with his parents in 1903.

As a part of the greatest generation, Charles, a well-decorated veteran, served in the Army Air Corp during World II as a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, assigned to the 9th Air Force, 358th fighter group. Charles completed 130 missions, shot down 2 enemy fighters, and, over Munich, damaged the first German jet ever seen by the allies. Charles also served in the reserve until 1980, where he retired with the rank of Major.

Charles' dedication to public service includes being a former Alderman in the Town of Dover. He also served as Past Master of Acacia Lodge #20 F & AM, and Past President of Masters, Wardens & PM's Association of the 11th Masonic District.

He was a lifetime member of the P-47 Pilot's Association and the Air Force Association.

Charles was predeceased by his wife Marian of 66 years and is survived by his children, Dale (Kathy) of Vt, Harry (Patricia) of Rockaway, Scott of New Vernon, Jeanne Silva (Chris) of Florham Park, and Marylou McGuire (Mike) of WI, 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hanover Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now