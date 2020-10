Charles J. BediLake Hiawatha - Charles J. Bedi passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at his home. He was 81.He was born in and raised in the Bronx. Charlie lived in Lake Hiawatha for 58 years.Charlie was a Offset Printing Professional retiring from Graphic Packaging in Piscataway after many years.He was a past chief & president of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Squad in Lake Hiawatha.He was pre-deceased by his late wife: Alicia E. (Morrison) who passed away on 8/28/2001 and his late son-in-law: Michael W. Coll who passed away on 12/1/2005.Survivors include his partner of 16 years: Margaret Calvetto; his sons: Charles Joseph and his wife Christine; Robert M. and his wife Debbie; his daughter: Karen L. Coll; and his nine grandchildren: Brian, Alicia, Colin, Molly, Ryan, Ben, Lauren, Christopher, and Nick. Charlie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian burial Friday 10:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment: Private.Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www. partroyfunealhome.com . In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Parsippany Rescue and Recovery P.O. Box 45 Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034