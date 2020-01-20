|
Charles James Molinary
Morris Township - 1933-2020
Charles James (Charlie) Molinary, 86, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 following a long illness; he was lovingly surrounded by his family.
He earned his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and Master of Science from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. A Professional Engineer (AIChE); he spent the majority of his career at Allied Signal where he met his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Pratt) Molinary, and later retired from Hoffman-LaRoche.
Son of the late Charles L. and Ann (Dudgeon) Molinary; born in Brooklyn, New York. He was an avid athlete. Baseball being his true passion, he was scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies, but was instead called from reserve status as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army to serve his country in Korea as a Combat Engineer Unit Commander.
A long-time parishioner of Christ the King Church in New Vernon, NJ, Charlie served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He volunteered at Eva's Community Kitchen in Paterson among many other charitable activities. His final passion being golf, swinging his clubs into his early 80's.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter of the late Wilfred J. and Isabel (Gordon) Pratt, themselves Morris Plains residents. Surviving children are son, Charles (Chuck) of Basking Ridge, NJ and daughter, Kelly of Wellington, FL. Chuck's wife Eleanor and two devoted grandchildren Gordon Kirill and Hanna Kristina.
Visitation will be held at Doyle Funeral Home at 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ from 4:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, January 22. A funeral service will take place at Christ The King Church, 16 Blue Mill Road, New Vernon, NJ on Thursday, January 23 at 10:30am followed by interment at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Charlie's memory to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020