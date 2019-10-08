|
|
Charles LeRoy Mills
On Thursday, October 3rd, God saw fit to remove from this life Charles LeRoy Mills at the age of 75. He was born on March 7, 1944 to Anna Rae Mills in Newport, Tennessee. In 1968, Charles joined and served in the United States Armed Forces and fought in the Vietnam War. After serving our country, he moved to Morristown, New Jersey. Charles retired from Bell Laboratories/Lucent Technologies after 32 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Lynette Mills; 3 sons Charlie, Bryan and Phillip, 1 daughter, Sherree Jackson-Buford; 14 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and a host of other family and friends. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11th. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm. The funeral will begin at 12pm. All services will be held at Bethel Church 59 Spring St. Morristown, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019