Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Charles R. Eichlin Jr.

Charles R. Eichlin Jr. Obituary
Charles R. Eichlin Jr.

Greendell - Charles R. Eichlin Jr. passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. He was 68.

He was born in Morristown and grew up in Parsippany. Charles moved to Greendell 15 years ago.

Charles graduated from Parsippany High School in 1969

He was a home sales associate for Home Depot in Dover for many years before retiring.

Charles is pre-deceased by his late wife: Maria Ann Piegaro who passed away on 2/3/2002, his sisters: Kay Horacek, Louise Hackney, and Mary Wescott.

Survivors include his sister: Elizabeth "Betty" ; and many nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday December 14, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
