Charles Ronald Eick
Lehighton, PA - Charles Ronald Eick, age 82 of Lehighton, PA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 18th at his home.
Charles was the loving husband of Jane (Williams) Eick. They celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on July 26th.
He was born in Dover, NJ on February 10, 1937, son of the late Ira Mesler and Katharine M. (Garrison) Eick.
Charles had worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Department of Defense at the Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey for 36 years until retiring.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
We have been blessed with the presence of Charles in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Jane; his children: Ron Eick and his wife Lisa of Effort, PA and Lisa Kishbaugh of Lehighton, PA. He was the loving grandfather to his four grandchildren: Brianna and Charles Eick of Effort, PA, Kayla and Grant Kishbaugh of Lehighton, PA.
He is also survived by a brother: William Eick and his wife Barbara of Bangor, PA.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019