Charles S. Kelly
Boonton - Charles S. Kelly, "Chuck" 79 of Boonton, NJ passed away on April 8, 2020 at Boonton Care Center. Chuck was born on July 17, 1940 in Frackville, PA to the late Thomas and Mary (Brennan) Kelly. He attended high school at Bayley-Ellard and attended Seminary in Glenn Falls, NY. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. He married in 1962 to Anna Marie Beradino. He served as Alderman in the town of Boonton, and a volunteer firefighter with the Boonton Fire Department. He sold life insurance for Metropolitan Life and spent six years with his family in Germany. There, he provided insurance to members of the US Military.
In 1984 he changed careers and owned and operated Speedwell Wine and Liquor in Morristown for 13 years. He retired in the Dominican Republic in 1996 and returned to live in the U.S. in 2013.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Juana (Fernandez) de Kelly; devoted daughters, Mary Ann Kelly and wife Clara Kim, Karen (Kelly) Russo and husband Joe Russo, Shannon (Kelly) DiMurro and husband Joe DiMurro; three loving grandchildren Joseph Russo, Mya Russo and Lily DiMurro.
A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held in the future.
Arrangements by Dangler, Lewis & Carey funeral home. Condolences may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020