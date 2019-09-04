|
|
Charles W. Frost
Marco Island, FL - Charles W. Frost passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Marco Island, FL at the age of 91. Charles was born to Frank and Dora Frost in 1927 in Morristown, NJ. Charles served in the U S Navy during WWII, and became the President of Morris County Savings Bank.
Charles is predeceased by his wife Barbara, his parents Frank and Dora, and his brother Frank. He is survived by his sister Margaret Flood, his niece Carol Flood, and his nephews Wesley Flood and Paul Frost.
Visitation will be at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home (davishepplewhitefh.com) in Succasunna, NJ on Thursday, September 5th from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at Hilltop Cemetery (hilltopcemetery.com) in Mendham, NJ on Friday, September 6th at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Charles' memory to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, Florida 34102) or to the .
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019