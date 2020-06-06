Charles Wesley Merritt Jr.
Charles Wesley Merritt, Jr.

Boonton - Charles Wesley Merritt, Jr. of Boonton, NJ (formerly of Mountain Lakes, NJ) passed away in his home June 1st, 2020 at the age of 86, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years and mother of his five children, Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Steer Merritt. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's family requests donations to either the Lakers Sports Club https://www.paypal.me/lakerssportsclub or Loaves & Fishes Community Food Pantry http://www.boontonfoodpantry.org. For his complete obituary please visit

www.normandean.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
