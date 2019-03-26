Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
910 Birch Street
Boonton, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
225 Ridgedale Avenue
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles"Chuck"Joseph Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles"Chuck"Joseph Horvath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles"Chuck"Joseph Horvath Obituary
Charles"Chuck"Joseph Horvath

Boonton - Charles "Chuck" Joseph Horvath, 89, of Boonton passed away on March 25, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice in Dover. Born in Passaic, Chuck lived in Denville before settling in Boonton.

Chuck worked as a tool and die maker for the federal government at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton for 46 years. Charles was an avid sportsman loving hunting, fishing and golf. He was also an usher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton.

Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, where he worked in the Artillery Squadron, specializing on tank turrets.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine (nee Vogel) Horvath; his loving children Gary Horvath and Lori Onufryk and her husband Peter; his cherished grandchildren Lauren and Kristen; and his caring sisters Elizabeth McGuire and Marilyn Sippel.

Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Letters of condolence may be posted at:

danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now