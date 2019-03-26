|
Charles"Chuck"Joseph Horvath
Boonton - Charles "Chuck" Joseph Horvath, 89, of Boonton passed away on March 25, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice in Dover. Born in Passaic, Chuck lived in Denville before settling in Boonton.
Chuck worked as a tool and die maker for the federal government at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton for 46 years. Charles was an avid sportsman loving hunting, fishing and golf. He was also an usher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton.
Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, where he worked in the Artillery Squadron, specializing on tank turrets.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine (nee Vogel) Horvath; his loving children Gary Horvath and Lori Onufryk and her husband Peter; his cherished grandchildren Lauren and Kristen; and his caring sisters Elizabeth McGuire and Marilyn Sippel.
Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Letters of condolence may be posted at:
danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019