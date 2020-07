Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Madeline Gardner Talmage



Charlotte Madeline Gardner Talmage, 101, passed away Monday, Jul 20, 2020, in New Bern, NC. She was formerly of Morristown, NJ, and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 80 years. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Talmage, and daughter "Betsy". She is survived by her two children (Sue Campbell and Tim Talmage), four granddaughters, and two great grandchildren.









