Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez
Roxbury Twp. - Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family at her side at Morristown Medical Center. She was 62 years of age.
Sherry was born in Denville as the cherished daughter of George and Virginia Fisher and was raised in Mine Hill on Scrub Oaks Road. She married Arthur Lopez of Parsippany in 1986 and moved to Stanhope before later settling in Roxbury Township. There she became known as a doting, kind and generous baseball mom for her beloved son Arthur George "A.G." Lopez, his friends, neighbors and teammates.
Sherry attended Dover High School and first worked for Henry O. Baker Insurance of Dover before taking a position as an administrative secretary at Picatinny Arsenal in 1980, where she first met her future husband in 1983. Through her commitment to professional career development, she ascended through multiple positions before retiring as a computer assistant in 2013, after 33 years of distinguished service.
Sherry was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, aunt, cousin and homemaker to her family.
Survived by her Husband Arthur of 34 years; beloved Son Arthur "A.G." and his significant other, Heidi, along with her two children Kylie & Sophie; brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Patti Lopez of Midlothian, VA; sisters-in-law Lucy Lopez of Boonton Township, Yvonne Cicalese of Parsippany and Stella Lopez of Baltimore. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins along wither her "Scrub Oaks Sisters" Gale Klatte and Sue Rusin.
Visitation will be held 1-4pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mine Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry's name would be appreciated to the BreastCancer.org CARE Fund. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020