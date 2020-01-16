Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez Obituary
Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez

Roxbury Twp. - Cheryl "Sherry" Lopez passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her family at her side at Morristown Medical Center. She was 62 years of age.

Sherry was born in Denville as the cherished daughter of George and Virginia Fisher and was raised in Mine Hill on Scrub Oaks Road. She married Arthur Lopez of Parsippany in 1986 and moved to Stanhope before later settling in Roxbury Township. There she became known as a doting, kind and generous baseball mom for her beloved son Arthur George "A.G." Lopez, his friends, neighbors and teammates.

Sherry attended Dover High School and first worked for Henry O. Baker Insurance of Dover before taking a position as an administrative secretary at Picatinny Arsenal in 1980, where she first met her future husband in 1983. Through her commitment to professional career development, she ascended through multiple positions before retiring as a computer assistant in 2013, after 33 years of distinguished service.

Sherry was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, aunt, cousin and homemaker to her family.

Survived by her Husband Arthur of 34 years; beloved Son Arthur "A.G." and his significant other, Heidi, along with her two children Kylie & Sophie; brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Patti Lopez of Midlothian, VA; sisters-in-law Lucy Lopez of Boonton Township, Yvonne Cicalese of Parsippany and Stella Lopez of Baltimore. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins along wither her "Scrub Oaks Sisters" Gale Klatte and Sue Rusin.

Visitation will be held 1-4pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mine Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry's name would be appreciated to the BreastCancer.org CARE Fund. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -