Chester E. Jones Sr.
Chester E. Jones Sr.

Roxbury Twp. - Chester E. Jones, Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and two children. He was born on January 18, 1928 in Lower Berkshire Valley, NJ.

He is survived by his wife Henrietta A. Jones of almost 58 years, his daughter, Jeanette M. O'Connor, her husband David M. O'Connor, and his son Chester E. Jones, Jr. and his wife Ana L. Jones. In addition, he is also survived by his sisters Ruth Dunn and Alice Springer, as well as his grandchildren Kayla, Patrick, Kara, and Shelby.

He served in the Marine Corp Reserves and later in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War belonging to the 45th Infantry Division. Chester later worked at Picatinny Arsenal for 38 years until retirement. He served as past Captain and member of the Roxbury Company Number 3 Fire Department for 50 years.

Chester was an avid stock car racer at Orange County Fair Speedway and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who supported his family in all of their endeavors. There will be a memorial service at a later date with information to follow.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com






Published in Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
