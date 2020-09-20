1/
Christiana Glinko
Christiana Glinko

Roxbury Twp. - Mrs. Christiana Glinko, 86, died on September 17, 2020 at the Merry Heart Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Rodalben, Germany and came to the United States in December 1955. She lived in Taylor, PA and Newark and the Oranges before moving to Succasunna in 1963. She and her husband owned and operated Chris's Kitchen in Denville for 27 years. She was also a member of St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna.

She was predeceased by her husband John S Glinko, Sr. in 2018. She is survived by her 4 children; Stanley (and Sylvia) Glinko of Florham Park, John S Jr. (and Deborah) Glinko of Hardwick, James (and Donna) Glinko of East Hanover, and Cynthia (and Matthew, Jr.) Stella of Hackettstown. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren; Carissa Griffith, Kristin Glinko, Crystal Fedeli, John "J T" Glinko , Daniel John Glinko, Lauren Glinko, Alexis Stella, Jenna Glinko, Gianna Stella, and Matthew John Stella, a great granddaughter Christiana Fedeli, 2 sisters-in-law; Evelyn (and her predeceased husband, Jim) Pero and Dolores (and Ed) Pry, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Tuesday (September 22nd) from 4 - 7 pm (on a rotating basis). The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 10 am, at St. Therese R C Church.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
SEP
23
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Therese R C Church
