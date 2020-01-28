|
|
Christine Faith (nee DeVausney) Thonie
Kenvil - Christine Faith (nee DeVausney) Thonie, 56, of Kenvil, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 following a long illness at St. Clare's, Denville. Christine was born in Passaic and lived in Totowa before getting married. She worked as a Payroll Administrator at ADP for 23 years. She was an "I Love Lucy" and Barbara Streisand fan and was an avid Cooking Chanel watcher. Christine loved reading and collecting books. She is survived by her husband David of 19 years; sister Mary Ann DeVausney-Politi and mother-in-law Orvaletta Thonie. She is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Mary DeVausney. Memorial Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020, 4-7:30PM with a service at 7:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020