Christine G. Gibbs
Byram - Christine G. Gibbs of Byram, New Jersey passed away on March 8. 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Christine was born on October 22, 1957 in Dover, NJ. She grew up in the Ironia area of Randolph before settling in Byram.
Christine was a graduate of Randolph High School and County College of Morris. She worked in the family business, Mountain Waterproofing, in Dover. She is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Herbert Goddard and her brother Peter Goddard. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harry Gibbs, sons Stephen and wife Nicole, Sean and wife Kelly and 4 grandchildren Nicholas, Adalyn, Juliana and Owen, her brother Ron and wife Cathy and nephew David Goddard and niece and husband Lori and Michael Lamb.
Chris will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated grandmother and generous friend. Her love for her family and friends was unparalleled and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held 3-5pm on Friday, March 13 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton, followed by a remembrance of life at 5pm also at the funeral home. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020