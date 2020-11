Christine Geralyn ButlerPort Jervis, NY - Christine Geralyn Butler passed away on November 5, 2020. She was 52.She was born on September 21, 1968 in Livingston, NJ. She grew up in Parsippany before moving to Port Jervis, NY.She worked as a Home Health Aide for Willcare in Middletown, NY.Christine is predeceased by her husband, Robert Hugo Butler (1/27/2019), her father, James Joseph John Fenske (12/23/2005), and her brother-in-law, Keith Hayde (2010).Survivors include her mother, Mary Jane (nee-Wissert) Fenske, her daughter, Harley Ann Butler, her sister, Mary Margaret Hayde, her brothers: John Robert Fenske, James Patrick Fenske, Joseph Gerald Fenske & his wife, Angela; As well as her many beloved nieces & nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Saint Christopher's R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Arrangements are under the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com