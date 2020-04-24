|
Christine M. Polsky
Byram Twp. - Christine M. Polsky of Byram, New Jersey passed away on April 20. 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Cancer. Christine was a fighter until the end. Christine was born on May 10, 1957 in Wola Zarczycka, Poland to the late Henry and Emilia Grus (Sarzynski). She grew up in Garfield before settling in Byram.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Polsky, daughter Diana Graziano and husband Douglas of Kunkletown, PA, daughter Nicole Gibbs and husband Stephen of Andover Twp., NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chloe, Grayson, and Douglas Graziano, and Nicholas and Juliana Gibbs. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she went above and beyond to give them the best life. She is also survived by her brother John Grus and wife Margaret of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, her nephew Christopher and niece Lindsay. Funeral services will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020