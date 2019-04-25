|
|
Christine Zipper
- - Christine Zipper, aged 68, passed away on April 20th. Services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, April 28th, at the J. L. Apter Memorial Chapels, 1 Baker Avenue in Dover. Mrs. Zipper was a beloved science teacher for the Parsippany Board of Education for almost 30 years. Her passion was teaching. She held a MS in Environmental Science from Montclair State University. Born and raised in Keene, N.H., she called Randolph her home for 42 years. She was a member of the N.J.E.A. and the Summit Bird Club, as she was an expert ornithologist. She leaves behind her husband Leonard, son Aaron (Jennifer) of Washington, N.H. and grandchildren Zoey and Henry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . For information, please call the funeral home at (973)366-1700.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2019