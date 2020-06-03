Christopher C. Campisi



Marshalls Creek, PA - Christopher C. Campisi, 61, of Marshalls Creek, PA, passed unexpectedly on May 29, 2020. He was born July 22, 1958, in Dover, NJ, the son of Joseph J. Campisi, Sr and Victoria T. (Sinski) Campisi.



Chris graduated from Randolph High School in 1976. He was well known as a warm, caring and funny guy who was a great friend to many. He started his successful career with NJ Transit as a welder and was promoted to foreman. He developed many lasting friendships with those he worked with and after 30 years of service, he retired in 2018.



Chris was, first and foremost, a loving and devoted father and grandfather. His family was the most important thing in his life and he demonstrated his love for them in his actions. As a young father, he worked hard to make a beautiful life for his children and he always brought laughter into the home. His unending generosity and loving concern for his children continued as they grew into adults. He adored his four grandsons and was excited about another grandson on-the-way.



Chris enjoyed all sports and was an avid Yankees fan. He leaves behind his beloved dog, Rocky. He had many pets over the years and loved each and every one. He was always willing to lend a hand to help out anyone in need and was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He always had a smile on his face and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his loving parents, Joe and Vickie. He is survived by his children, Christopher Campisi (Dakota) and Ashley Campisi and his grandchildren, Joseph Victor Campisi (13), Ayden John Campisi (7), Christopher Shaine O'Connor (7) and Braidyn Lee O'Connor (6). Also survived by his siblings, Joseph J. Campisi Jr. (Gina), Laura Sereno (Mike), James P. Campisi (Jen) and his nephew Michael J. Sereno.



Due to recent health concerns; after a private memorial service, Chris will be laid to rest at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover, NJ.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store