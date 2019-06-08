|
|
Christopher Cosgrove Minter
Vernon Twp. - Christopher Cosgrove Minter, 50 years old, died unexpectedly at St. Anthony's Hospital, Warwick, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born to Mark A. and Margaret C. Minter in Newport, RI he has lived in Sussex County for many years and Vernon Twp., NJ for the last 12 years.
Christopher worked as Vice President of Sales for Components Corporation in Denville, NJ for 25 years. He was a member of the Crystal Springs Country Club and an avid golfer. Christopher also had an eye for photography.
Christopher is predeceased by his father, Mark A. Minter and is the beloved husband for 8 years of Megan Minter(nee Curran) of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Zachary, Hailey, Emily, Christopher, Clayton and soon to arrive, Conner. Dear brother of Scott Minter and his wife, Betsy of Mansfield Twp., NJ and Andrew Minter and his wife, Ana of Byram Twp., NJ. Loving son of Margaret C. Minter of Newton, NJ. Son in law of James and Linda Curran of Boonton Twp., NJ. Brother in law of Jennifer Zammit and her husband, Joe of Lincoln Park, NJ and Ryan Curran and his wife, Jakee of Parsippany, NJ. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to NJ Metro Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Court Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019