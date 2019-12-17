|
Christopher O'Connor
Rockaway Twp. - Christopher O'Connor passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown after a long journey with prostate cancer. He was 54. Born in Morristown, he lived in Rockaway Township for 54 years.
Christopher was an Electrician for 30 plus years and the owner of OC Electric, LLC for 24 years.
He was a member of Local I.B.E.W. 102, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Prince of Peace Church, and various men's prostate cancer support groups.
He coached Rockaway Township girls recreation softball. He played for the Rockaway Township Men's softball league for many years. He was a lifelong Giants and Yankee fan. Any sport with a ball was pure enjoyment to Christopher.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph O'Connor. He is survived by his loving wife, Coleen of 31 years, three daughters: Grace, Caitlin and Kelsey O'Connor; his mother, Jean O'Connor, and six siblings: Joseph, Dennis, Kathleen, Timothy, Kevin and Patrick O'Connor, many loved Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his faithful dogs, Callee and Adrean and his grand-dog, Poochie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Greenpond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866, followed by the Norbu Lodge, 21 Oslo Drive, Rockaway, NJ 07866.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christopher's name to: WorldVision.org to further support Chris' sponsored child named, Douglas Alfredo Barrera from El Salvador, i.d. 175150-6338.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019