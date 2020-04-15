Services
Claire A. Perich

Claire A. Perich Obituary
Claire A. Perich

Belvidere - Claire A. Perich, 73, of Belvidere, NJ passed unexpectedly into the arms of our Lord on April 10, 2020. Formerly of East Hanover and Byram, Claire is predeceased by her parents, William and Mary (Chrzanowksi) Perich, and her sister Elizabeth (Perich) Holm. Claire leaves behind her brother William Perich, and her children: Kristen Graeber, Jimi Graeber, Linda (Graeber) Hines, Mary (Graeber) Beley, and Ellen (Graeber) Knight. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren: Sophie, Natalie, Rachel, Ethan and David.

Claire dedicated her life to the care of others. A graduate of St. Michael's Nursing School, she practiced a variety of nursing care. Notably, she cared for her beloved mother until 2017. She considered raising her children to be her legacy. Her dedication, selflessness and unconditional love will live on in the hearts of all those whom she loved.

Claire's family has postponed services until they can fully celebrate her life.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
