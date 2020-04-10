|
Claire (nee-Flanagan) Broadley
Florham Park - Claire (nee-Flanagan) Broadley passed away peacefully on April 5th 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Florham Park. She was 86.
She was born in Newark, grew up in Madison and moved to Parsippany in 1953, where she spent most of her life before moving to Florham Park in 2019.
Claire was a member of the Red Hat Society and a Friend of the Parsippany Library. She loved gardening, was an avid reader and a literacy volunteer.
Survivors include her loving daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Craig Lambert and her 2 cherished grandchildren: A.J (Sarah) & Tyler.
A memorial service will be celebrated for Claire in the near future.
Funeral Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020