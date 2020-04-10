Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Broadley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire (Nee-Flanagan) Broadley


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire (Nee-Flanagan) Broadley Obituary
Claire (nee-Flanagan) Broadley

Florham Park - Claire (nee-Flanagan) Broadley passed away peacefully on April 5th 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Florham Park. She was 86.

She was born in Newark, grew up in Madison and moved to Parsippany in 1953, where she spent most of her life before moving to Florham Park in 2019.

Claire was a member of the Red Hat Society and a Friend of the Parsippany Library. She loved gardening, was an avid reader and a literacy volunteer.

Survivors include her loving daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Craig Lambert and her 2 cherished grandchildren: A.J (Sarah) & Tyler.

A memorial service will be celebrated for Claire in the near future.

Funeral Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -