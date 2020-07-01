1/1
Claire H. Prince
Claire H. Prince

Claire H. Prince, age 93 died peacefully at home, her daughters at her side, on June 29th.

Claire was secretary for Child Study Team of Madison Public Schools for many years.

Born in Elizabeth, she lived and raised a family in Florham Park, before moving to Chatham in 1972. In 1999 she moved to Panther Valley where she was a member of Panther Valley Ecumenical Ministry.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dana and Kristin Reed, a granddaughter, Kaela van Breevoort Reed, four step-children and five step-grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her son, Darren Scott Reed, her husband, Edward M. Prince and her brother, Richard E. Hirsch.

Claire will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and avid bridge player with a quick mind, kind heart, strong faith and a belief in miracles.

Her memorial service at PVEM and interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Road, Newton, NJ.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
