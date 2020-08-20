1/
Claire Lynne Holden Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Lynne Holden Murray

Rock Ridge - Claire Lynne Holden Murray passed suddenly on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She shared 60 years of her goofy, sunshine personality with her family, friends, and neighbors while living in the house her father built along the shore of Rock Ridge Lake in Denville. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Rockaway. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, August 23rd from 3-6 pm at the Norman Dean Home for Services and on Monday from 3-6 for an informal memorial at Claire's favorite place, the Rock Ridge Lake beach in Denville. For complete obituary and to share memories, please go to www.normandean.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Rock Ridge Lake beach
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved