Claire Lynne Holden Murray
Rock Ridge - Claire Lynne Holden Murray passed suddenly on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She shared 60 years of her goofy, sunshine personality with her family, friends, and neighbors while living in the house her father built along the shore of Rock Ridge Lake in Denville. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Rockaway. Friends and relatives may visit on Sunday, August 23rd from 3-6 pm at the Norman Dean Home for Services and on Monday from 3-6 for an informal memorial at Claire's favorite place, the Rock Ridge Lake beach in Denville. For complete obituary and to share memories, please go to www.normandean.com