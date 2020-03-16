|
|
Claire M. Walloga
Jefferson Twp. - Claire M. Walloga (née Weisenhorn) passed away at Regency Grande Nursing Center, Dover on March 14, 2020. She was 101 years of age.
Claire was born and raised in Orange, NJ and lived in Niagara Falls after marrying. She settled in the Lake Shawnee section of Jefferson Twp in 1950 and has lived there ever since.
Mrs. Walloga was the Lake Shawnee Club secretary for 39 years, retiring in 2001.
She was a dedicated member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Lake Hopatcong. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her husband Stephen E. in 1991 and her eight siblings: Karl, Buddy, Theodore, William, Robert, John, Eleanor Griffin & Elizabeth Cullen.
Survived by: Two Sons: Stephen T. and wife Judy of Lake Shawnee &David F. and wife Cheryl of Budd Lake. Three Grandchildren: Stephen T. and wife Sena of Rockaway, Alex and Patty Fallon of Lake Shawnee & Matthew and wife Kelly of Lake Shawnee. Three Great Grandchildren: Feran, Fiona and Lila Walloga. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-8pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Friday, March 20 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Road, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover, NJ. At a later date we will have a "celebration of life" memorial at the Lake Shawnee Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory to the Lake Shawnee Club, 4 W. Shawnee Trail, Wharton, NJ 07885 or the Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 300, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020