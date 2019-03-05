|
|
Claire Mayer
Morristown - Claire Mayer, 89, of Morristown, New Jersey passed away on February 21, 2019 following a brief hospitalization.
Claire was born in Union City, NJ in 1930 to the late Harry Wolfson and Florence Wolfson (nee Ungerleider).
She graduated from New York University 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics, got married in 1954 and raised three sons in Union, NJ.
Claire joined the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship in 1984 where she was involved in various projects including working as leader for the Green Earth Ministries.
Claire was passionate about nuclear disarmament and protecting the environment. She co-founded with her husband Fred Mayer Citizens Against Nuclear Arms and Garden State Earth Institute. She greatly enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, and movies.
Claire is survived by her loving children and grandchildren: son Steven Goldfarb, his wife Debbie and their sons Samuel and Maxwell of Wyckoff; son Joe Goldfarb, his wife Debbie and their sons Scott and Eric of Springfield; son Eugene Goldfarb, his wife Denise and their daughters Hanna and Jamie of Whitehouse Station; step-son Tony Mayer, his wife Iris, of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, and their daughters Rosa and Lily, step-daughter Janet Mayer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, her children Samuel and Elizabeth, and her husband Paul Latham. She is also survived by her brother Michael Wolfson and his wife Mindy of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Claire was predeceased by her first husband Daniel Goldfarb and her second husband Alfred Mayer.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Green Earth Ministries care of the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship or Autism Speaks.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2019