Claire O. Morrison



Jefferson Township - Claire O. Morrison, 89 of Jefferson Township, passed away on October 28, 2020. Claire was born on November 6, 1930 in Jersey City daughter of Bernard and Olga (Delaney) Hoffman. Predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles H. Morrison and daughter Doreen DeVrise and brother Harold Hoffman. Claire survived by her son, Charles B. Morrison, grandchildren, Sara Margolin and Tyler Morrison, and her great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Bryanna and Amiyah. Claire worked as a switchboard operator in New York city. She transitioned to a role in Jefferson Township's newly opened middle school as a secretary after Charles and Claire moved to Jefferson Township in 1968. After working for Jefferson she decided to work in a temporary services agency. Claire was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and she valued keeping her family close. She enjoyed bowling, baking, cooking, sewing, and having an active social life. Claire's love for her family and kind, loving, generous nature will always be cherished and remembered by friends, family, nieces, and everyone who was a part of her life. A memorial will be held on November 23rd at 12 noon for friends and family at Our lady of the Lake 294 Sparta Avenue Sparta, New Jersey 0787.









