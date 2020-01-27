|
|
Clarice R. Brock Dansen
Green Pond - Clarice R. Brock Dansen (nee Troast), age 97 of Green Pond, formerly of Wyckoff and most recently of Autumn Lake Health Care in Berkeley Heights went to be with her Lord on January 26, 2020. Born in Clifton and raised in Lodi, Clarice began her lifetime love of singing in the Lodi Christian Reformed Church. You could often hear her humming or singing a hymn, one of her favorites being "His Eye is on the Sparrow". She also loved to roller skate, and met the love of her life, Bill Brock, at the Roller Rink in Paramus. Together, they made their home in Wyckoff, where they raised 5 children. Clarice worked side by side with Bill in their family operated trucking business known as BCB leasing. At the same time she also worked as a secretary for Latreccia Contractors in Franklin Lakes. She was a dedicated wife and mother and you could often smell the sweet aromas of her baking on a Saturday morning. It was an important legacy to pass on to her children and grandchildren, so much so that a binder of all of her recipes had been compiled to pass on to her family. In 1979, Clarice and Bill moved to West Milford, where after 3 years, Bill tragically died. Following that time in her life, Clarice moved to the small, intimate community of Green Pond in Morris County where she had spent summers at her parents' home. As an adult she could often be seen riding her tricycle down the quite streets and spending sunny days with her grandchildren at the beach. It was there that she met and married her 2nd husband, Robert Dansen, in 1989. Clarice and Bob had 22 wonderful years together. They traveled often to different locations all over the world, and made their second home in Naples, FL, where they spent many winters as snowbirds. Her love for music inspired her to learn how to play the organ. A passion she enjoyed throughout her life, owning an organ not only in Green Pond, but in Naples as well. She was a member and past vice-president of the Wyckoff Fire Dept. Community Engine #2 Ladies Auxiliary, 2nd Reformed Church in Wyckoff and the Green Pond Bible Chapel. Her family will not soon forget her distinct and infectious laugh and her love for life. A long life well lived, she will be missed by many, yet her family takes comfort in knowing she has been made whole again and now walks the streets of gold, singing with her King face to face.
Clarice is survived by her devoted children, Ruth Lynn Higgins, Barbara Ciampa, Beverly and her husband Richard Witte, William Brock, Jr. and his wife Linda and Kenneth W. Brock and his wife Elaine. She was a loving Granny to Kim, Kevin (Heidi), Tom (Heather), Karin (Kevin), Amy (Adam), Scott (Meagan), Todd (Karina), Lauren, Tim (Lori), Jackie (Dean), Kelly (Becky), Kenny (Dominque) and Lacey. She also leaves behind 24 Great-Grandchildren with another due in May. Clarice's family would also like to acknowledge all her friends and caregivers at Autumn Lake Health Care. She was pre-deceased by her husband, William Brock, Sr., in 1982, her 2nd husband, Robert Dansen, in 2011, her sister, Romelia Op't Hof in 1989, her brother-in-law, Adrian Op't Hof in 2001.
The (Brock) Dansen family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 29th, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30th at 10:30 AM at the Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church, 422 Cedar Hill Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will follow in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Clarice's name may be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020