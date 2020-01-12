Services
Rowe Funeral Home
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Summit, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Summit, NJ
View Map
Morristown - Clary A. Argroe Coakley passed away peacefully on January 7. She was 93 years old. She was the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Nannie Stroman Argroe. Born and raised in Springfield, SC, Clary (Clay) moved to Morristown after marrying Ernest Coakley. Clary was a long time loved and respected resident of her community. She was employed at Bamberger's in Morristown for forty plus years. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Summit, NJ, serving as a missionary and deaconess. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Coakley and daughter Joyce Coakley Gilmore, brother and sister in law, Johnnie and Liddie Craft Coakley. Clay is survived by her granddaughters Jasmine and Adia Gilmore, son in law Anthony Gilmore, nephew John Larry Coakley, nieces Linda Coakley and Janice Coakley Thomas, Theresa Argroe Brown, Rose Argroe Perry and a host of South Carolina family members.Homegoing service will be held at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Summit, NJ. Viewing will be held Tuesday, January 14th from 11:00am through 1:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Springfield, SC. Online condolences maybe submitted at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2020
