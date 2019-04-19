Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Ave.
Boonton, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
"Weininger" residence
58 Old Boonton Rd.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
King Solomon Memorial Park
550 Dwasline Rd.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
"Weininger" residence
58 Old Boonton Rd.
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Weininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford J. Weininger Esq

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford J. Weininger Esq Obituary
Clifford J. Weininger, Esq

Denville - Age 74 of Denville, NJ passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Cliff is survived by his beloved wife, Anna, his loving children Alex (Jared), Ashley (Kevin), and Alana (Joseph), as well as his adored grandchildren Kellan, Kendall, Kaleb, and Sebastian, and his cherished brother, Jeffrey.

Cliff grew up in Rockaway, NJ where he graduated from Morris Hills High School. He graduated from Penn State University and from Seton Hall Law School. He served as Deputy Attorney General for the Division of Criminal Justice for the State of New Jersey and as the former First Assistant Prosecutor for Morris County before opening his own law firm in Denville, NJ.

He touched the lives of countless individuals, from clients and colleagues, to his wide circle of family and friends. Cliff was an avid boater, fisherman, and lifelong fan of Penn State Football.

Funeral services will be held at Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave. Boonton, NJ 07005 on Friday, April 19, 2019 commencing at 9:00am with interment to immediately follow at King Solomon Memorial Park, 550 Dwasline Rd. Clifton, NJ 07012. Shiva will be observed at the "Weininger" residence, 58 Old Boonton Rd. Denville, NJ 07834 immediately following burial from 3:00pm - 7:00pm and Saturday from 3:00pm - 7:00pm.

For directions, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com, or to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now