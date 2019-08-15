Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde W. Shaffer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde W. Shaffer Jr. Obituary
Clyde W. Shaffer, Jr.

Flanders - Clyde Willets Shaffer, Jr. of Flanders passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. He was 87.

Born in East Stroudsburg, PA, to Clyde and Lenna Blanche Shaffer, he was employed as a locomotive engineer for NJ Transit until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria, his children, Audrey Smith and her husband, George, Andrea Larson and her husband, Stephen, Alicia Carlton and her husband, Charles, his brother, John Shaffer, his sister, Carol Walker, and his grandchildren, Zacherie Carlton and his wife, Katie, Travis Carlton, and Jeorgi Smith.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2:00 PM

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clyde's memory to the would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now