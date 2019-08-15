|
Clyde W. Shaffer, Jr.
Flanders - Clyde Willets Shaffer, Jr. of Flanders passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. He was 87.
Born in East Stroudsburg, PA, to Clyde and Lenna Blanche Shaffer, he was employed as a locomotive engineer for NJ Transit until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria, his children, Audrey Smith and her husband, George, Andrea Larson and her husband, Stephen, Alicia Carlton and her husband, Charles, his brother, John Shaffer, his sister, Carol Walker, and his grandchildren, Zacherie Carlton and his wife, Katie, Travis Carlton, and Jeorgi Smith.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. A funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clyde's memory to the would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019