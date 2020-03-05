|
|
Coach Theodore A. Monica, Sr.
Coach Theodore A. Monica, Sr., 90, longtime Madison resident & legendary high school football coach, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to honor and celebrate Coach Monica's life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-5pm, with a prayer service at 4pm, held at the gymnasium at Madison High School, 170 Ridgedale Avenue, Madison. Funeral Services will begin on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9am at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10am Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Entombment with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020