Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Grove/Randolph Diner
517 NJ-10
Randolph, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Brophy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen (Casey) Brophy


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen (Casey) Brophy Obituary
Colleen (Casey) Brophy

Randolph - Colleen (Casey) Brophy, 48, of Randolph, New Jersey died peacefully at Villa Marie Claire, in Saddle River NJ, after an ongoing battle with cancer, on Sunday August 25th, 2019. Colleenwas a longtime resident of Randolph, NJ and graduate of Randolph High School. She graduated Kean College with honors and went on to complete her masters degree at The College of Saint Elizabeth. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was raised with her four siblings in the Shongum Lake Community of Randolph, NJ. During her time in Randolph she met her husband Thomas Brophy of Morris Plains, NJ, at the age of 17.

Upon completing college, Colleen entered the elementary education profession. She spent a few years teaching in special education before taking a break to raise her two children. When she returned, Colleen was an elementary school teacher in East Hanover, NJ for the last 17 years. When she wasn't in the classroom, as a high school athlete herself, she was an avid supporter of her own children's athletic successes. You could catch her on a little league field, at the swim lanes, or at a gymnastic meet cheering them on. In her most recent years she was a Mountaineer Mom, following her daughter on the West Virginia University Women's Rowing team and her son on the West Virginia University Baseball team.

Colleen is predeceased by her mother Peggy Casey. She is survived by her father Pat Casey, her husband Thomas Brophy, her children Megan and Kevin Brophy, and her siblings Tara McClain, Pierette Bontempo, Scott Casey, and Sean Casey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 30th from 5pm-9pm at The Grove/Randolph Diner. 517 NJ-10 Randolph NJ, 07869.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to…

Holy Name Medical Center Foundation

Attn: Villa Maria Claire

718 Teaneck Grove

Teaneck, NJ 07666

(201)833-3187

Memo: Colleen Brophy Memorial

Or

United Way of Northern New Jersey

P.O. Box 1948

Morristown, NJ 07962

Memo: Tools for School
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.