|
|
Colleen (Casey) Brophy
Randolph - Colleen (Casey) Brophy, 48, of Randolph, New Jersey died peacefully at Villa Marie Claire, in Saddle River NJ, after an ongoing battle with cancer, on Sunday August 25th, 2019. Colleenwas a longtime resident of Randolph, NJ and graduate of Randolph High School. She graduated Kean College with honors and went on to complete her masters degree at The College of Saint Elizabeth. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and was raised with her four siblings in the Shongum Lake Community of Randolph, NJ. During her time in Randolph she met her husband Thomas Brophy of Morris Plains, NJ, at the age of 17.
Upon completing college, Colleen entered the elementary education profession. She spent a few years teaching in special education before taking a break to raise her two children. When she returned, Colleen was an elementary school teacher in East Hanover, NJ for the last 17 years. When she wasn't in the classroom, as a high school athlete herself, she was an avid supporter of her own children's athletic successes. You could catch her on a little league field, at the swim lanes, or at a gymnastic meet cheering them on. In her most recent years she was a Mountaineer Mom, following her daughter on the West Virginia University Women's Rowing team and her son on the West Virginia University Baseball team.
Colleen is predeceased by her mother Peggy Casey. She is survived by her father Pat Casey, her husband Thomas Brophy, her children Megan and Kevin Brophy, and her siblings Tara McClain, Pierette Bontempo, Scott Casey, and Sean Casey.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 30th from 5pm-9pm at The Grove/Randolph Diner. 517 NJ-10 Randolph NJ, 07869.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to…
Holy Name Medical Center Foundation
Attn: Villa Maria Claire
718 Teaneck Grove
Teaneck, NJ 07666
(201)833-3187
Memo: Colleen Brophy Memorial
Or
United Way of Northern New Jersey
P.O. Box 1948
Morristown, NJ 07962
Memo: Tools for School
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019